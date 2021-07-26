Good news! Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rise to 66.63 percent on July 26

The water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has increased to 66.63 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.
Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 28.97 percent of total capacity.
Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city.
Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing last week, the city civic body said.
The water level in Tansa is at 99.02 percent, as per teh latest update.
With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.
Last year, Modak Sagar had started overflowing on August 18 and Tansa on August 20, the BMC informed.
Earlier, two of the seven reservoirs, namely Tulsi and Vihar, started overflowing on July 16 and July 18, respectively.
Check detailed water level here:
Meanwhile, as heavy rains lashed many parts of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for five districts, two teams of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have left for Raigad and Kolhapur.
Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed 8 more teams in Maharashtra in the flood-affected areas. Now a total of 34 teams have been deployed for rescue and relief work at various places.
Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika, which is continuously providing various civic services to the citizens of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagarpalika area, is also working promptly outside its area in case of emergency.The two teams left for Raigad and Kolhapur on Saturday.
"A team of Mumbai Municipal Corporation has been sent to Mahad in Raigad district to carry out relief work. This includes two medical teams, 1 mobile medical laboratory, about 75 staff of solid waste management department, 4 water tankers, 1 towing lorry etc," an official said.Dr Mohan Joshi, Superintendent of Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital of BMC, is managing all the medical matters.
Another BMC team has left for Kolhapur to take necessary action in the flood-hit areas.Recycling machines and other necessary equipment have also been sent along with the staff of the concerned employees who have left for Kolhapur. While using the machinery of the corporation, the Deputy Chief Engineer of Solid Waste Management Department Sunil Sardar's help is also being sought, as per a release.
