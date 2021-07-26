Good news! Water level in Mumbai's seven lakes rise to 66.63 percent on July 26

The water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai has increased to 66.63 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.

Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 28.97 percent of total capacity.

Mumbai receives its drinking water supply from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes. BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water per day to the city.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing last week, the city civic body said.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.02 percent, as per teh latest update.

With this, four lakes that provide drinking water to the metropolis are now almost filled to their capacity.

Last year, Modak Sagar had started overflowing on August 18 and Tansa on August 20, the BMC informed.

Earlier, two of the seven reservoirs, namely Tulsi and Vihar, started overflowing on July 16 and July 18, respectively.

Check detailed water level here: