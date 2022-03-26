Good News Maharashtra! No COVID-19 death recorded for seventh time this month

In a good news, Maharashtra on Saturday (March 26) did not record a single COVID-19 death. This was for the seventh time this month that the state did not report any death due to coronavirus. Earlier on March 2, March 7, March 9, March 13, March 21 and March 22, the state hadn't reported any death due to deadly infection.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 138 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 893.

137 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,24,697. The recovery rate in the state is 98.11%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Out of 7,92,08,961 laboratory samples 78,73,369 have been tested positive (09.94%) for COVID-19 until today.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 55 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 23 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 40 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 2 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 6 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 5 fresh cases.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:53 PM IST