Good News Maharashtra! Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 15,000-mark; recovery rate rises to 97.6%

In a good news for Maharashtra, the active COVID-19 cases have plummeted below 15,000 on Friday. The recovery rate in the state has also improved to 97.6%.

The state recorded 802 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. Besides, 17 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,362. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

886 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 64,57,149. Currently, 1,49,126 people are in home quarantine and 994 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 364 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 131 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 252 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 10 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 19 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 19 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 5 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 2 fresh cases.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:43 PM IST