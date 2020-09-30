Good News for Punekars: Pune's COVID-19 positivity rate drops by 8%

In a good news for Punekars amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the COVID-19 positivity rate (number of infections detected per 100 tests) has dropped by 8 per cent. The positivity rate has now come down from 31 per cent to 23 per cent, reported Pune Mirror.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said the positivity rate in the districts comprising the division had come down after Ganesh Utsav. The divison consists of Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Solapur districts.

In Pune district, the decline was sharp in Pimpri Chinchwad followed by the areas under PMC, he added.

Meanwhile, as per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the COVID-19 case count in the city rose by 1,040 to 1,43,955 on Tuesday. With 40 people succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 3,446.

A total of 1,548 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 16,680. As per the update, 1,23,829 people have recovered/discharged as of now.

With 5,678 tests conducted on Tuesday, the total number of tests conducted reached to 6,21,098.