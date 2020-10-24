Good news for Punekars: Now you can travel 5 km in just Rs 5 in PMPML bus

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) on Saturday started The ATAL (Aligning Transit on All Lines) service.

As per the report by Indian Express, ATAL service aims to provide quick transit on 62 routes which will have an average length of 5 km at the cost of Rs 5. Buses will run on these routes every 5 minutes.

The scheme was officially inaugurated today by Kothrud MLA and BJP state president Chandrakant Patil.

In addition to ATAL, PMPML on Friday launched its ‘smart’ bus service for passengers travelling to and from the airport. Total 43 buses will be operating on five routes, connecting various parts of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad with the airport under this service.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, is the public transport bus service provider for the twin cities of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.