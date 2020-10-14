Good News for Punekars: Hospitals in Pune see reduction in fresh COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, Pune city reported only 486 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,55,067. Now, the city has 11,746 active cases, out of which only 3,353 patients are in the hospitals and 8,245 patients are isolated at their respective homes, said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

Meanwhile, the hospitals in Pune have started reporting fewer cases of fresh COVID-19 infections over the last few days. As per analysis done by the Pune Municipal Corporation's Health Department, out of the 15,417 beds which have been reserved for COVID-19 patients in government and private hospitals, 8,766 beds were lying vacant as of Monday.

Besides, Dr Sanjay Pathare, Medical Director at Ruby Hall Clinic, said there has been a 30 per cent drop in new COVID-19 patients. However, he added that critical care patients continue to be admitted at the hospital. “We get requests for treating critical cases and also, the non-Covid emergencies are being looked at in a bigger way,” Dr Pathare told Indian Express.

According to the report, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in PMC areas is expected to cross the 90 per cent mark.

Moreover, the COVID-19 caseload of Pune district increased by 1,341 on Tuesday to reach 3,09,193, while 46 deaths during this period took the toll to 7,250, an official said. A total of 998 persons were discharged as well, he added.