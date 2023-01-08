Good news for Mumbaikars! Women mobile toilet comes up near CSMT

The facility was proposed in 2019, however, Covid stalled implementation of the idea | FPJ

The BMC's idea of turning scrapped buses into mobile toilets for women has finally materialised. The first such toilet will be set up near the bus depot outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The facility branded as 'Ti' (Marathi word for she) will soon be inaugurated and can be used after paying nominal charge, said the civic sources.

The notice of motion moved by ex-corporator Sachin Padwal on mobile toilets for women was approved in the general body meeting three years ago. Accordingly, the project was to be implemented in the F-South ward (Parel area) in 2020. “The primary objective of this facility is to provide hygienic toilets for women. Since there is a shortage of space, it was decided to use old scrapped buses for this project. But due to Covid, the project didn't materialise,” said Mr Padwal.

After the change of plan, A ward, which comprises Fort and CSMT areas, has been selected for 'Ti'. The project will be implemented on pilot basis and after considering the response, the number of such utility centres will be increased across the city. These public toilets will also have changing rooms, vending machines for female hygiene products, a specialised compartment for breastfeeding, added sources.

The facility will have three western and one Indian toilet and water and electricity will be provided by the BMC. A female attendant will be always present to assist in case of queries.

As per a survey conducted by NGO Praja Foundation, the city sorely lacks public toilets, with just 25% of them for women.