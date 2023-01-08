e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: One man arrested for burning vehicles in Panvel

Navi Mumbai: One man arrested for burning vehicles in Panvel

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 03:47 PM IST
article-image
Vehicles burnt in Panvel | FPJ
Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City police arrested a person after five vehicles were found burnt across the city. The police took cognizance after at least four to five vehicles were found gutted in different places in the city. According to police, one tractor, three two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw were found burnt.

The arrested person has been identified as Dharmendra Gole and the police are investigating further.

According to police, one motorcycle parked in front of Saptagiri Bar at Nandanvan Complex in Panvel city was found burnt.

Similarly, three motorcycles parked at Anil Xerox next to Patel Hospital and a rickshaw parked nearby in the Joshi Ali area as well as one tractor parked in the parking lot in front of the pro-revolutionary Vasudev Balwant Phadke theatre were found burnt.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion in Panvel to facilitate railway work from January 10
article-image

The incident of burning five vehicles parked at the place created panic in the area.

On getting information about this incident, various teams have been sent to the right place under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane of Panvel City Police Station.

Finally, one person has been arrested and he is being interrogated. 

