Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion in Panvel to facilitate railway work from January 10

Navi Mumbai: Traffic diversion in Panvel to facilitate railway work from January 10

The subway connecting Vichumbe to Takka Village or Shiv Shambho Naka will be closed for six months.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Representative Image | File
Navi Mumbai: In order to facilitate the doubling of railway track work of Panvel railway station, the subway connecting Vichumbe to Takka Village or Shiv Shambho Naka will be closed for six months.

However, the traffic branch of Navi Mumbai police has provided alternate routes for motorists.

As per the notice issued by the Panvel Traffic unit, the subway will be closed from January 10, 2023 for the work of the railway track doubling.

Alternate routes

The entry of all kinds of vehicles will be banned going from Vichumba to Takka Village or Shivshambho Naka. They can take the alternate route Vichumbe - Navin Panvel Railway Station – Fire Brigade - HDFC Circle - Navin Panvel and then move to the desired destination via signal.

Similarly, the entry of all vehicles going to Vichumbe from Takka village or Shivshambho will be closed and they can take the alternate route, Panvel Railway Station - Ambedkar Statue - ST Stand - Navin Panvel Signal - HDFC Circle - Fire Brigade Navin Panvel Railway Station to the desired destination. 

