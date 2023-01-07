Navi Mumbai: 60 NMMC students shine in MSCE scholarship exam

Picture of meritorious students of MSCE scholarship exam. | Amit Srivastava

As many as 60 students of NMMC school shine in the scholarship exam 2022 conducted by Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune. Of the 60 students, 49 students are from class 5 and 11 students from class 8.

A total of 1062 students from both class five and class of civic-run schools appeared in the offline examination held in July 2022.

'Possible due to quality education'

The civic administration claimed that this has been possible because of quality education being provided in civic schools in the city. Last year, a total of 49 students passed the examination.

As per the education department of NMMC, a total of 509 students from class 5 and 453 students from Class 8 had appeared for the Scholarship Examination held on July 31, 2022. Out of them, a total of 60 students appeared on the merit list.

Educational trip and scholarship for meritorious students

The civic education department body will organise an educational trip for the students who appeared in the merit list and for their quality improvement, the municipal corporation will give Rs. 600 per month incentive scholarship.