Updated on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

Good news for Mumbaikars! Grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm

Sanjay Jog
Good news for Mumbaikars! Grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts to remain open from 6 am to 10 pm | Unsplash

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that the grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts in the city will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.

However, COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of mask will be compulsary.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 267 new Covid cases on Sunday, taking the total count to 7,39,336. Also, four people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. With this, the fatality count stands at 15,989 as per data released by the BMC.

A total of 308 patients recovered and were discharged, taking the recovery count to 7,18,083. Currently, only 2,879 active cases are there in the city. As many as 35,707 tests were conducted in the city. The doubling rate increased to 1,921 days, while the weekly growth rate is at 0.04 per cent. The recovery rate increased to 97%.

Meanwhile, the state reported 4,797 new cases and 130 fatalities. Besides, 3,710 patients recovered. With this, the total count stands at 63,92,660 and the death toll is 1,35,039.

A total of 61,89,933 patients have recovered and only 64,219 active cases are there in the state.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 08:39 AM IST

