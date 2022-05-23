Going to Telangana? Central Railways to run 32 special trains

Mumbai: Considering the increasing summer rush, the Indian Railway has now decided to run 32 more superfast weekly summer special trains between Dadar and Telangana's Kazipet.

These trains will have two AC-2 tier coaches, three AC-3 tier, and six each sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Appealing to passengers to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, a senior CR officer said that the bookings for these specials opened at all computerised centres and on the official website, www.irctc.co.in, starting today.

These trains will be run from May 25 to June 29 and take one day to complete the journey. Train no 07195 will leave Kazipet every Wednesday and head back from Dadar (07196 ) every Thursday, while train no 07197 will leave Kazipet every Saturday and return from Dadar (07198) every Sunday.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 09:26 AM IST