Goa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez

Goa: RG Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez | TheGoanDigital

MAPUSA: The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) President Manoj Parab on Friday demanded that no mega projects or hotels should be allowed in Goa.

"The government should issue licences only to residential houses. No NOCs should be allowed for mega projects and hotels," Parab said.

Large number of locals gathered in front of the government complex, Mapusa to protest against Dy Town Planner, Mapusa for not acting on complaints against mega projects in Bardez.

Parab said next bigger protest will be organised in front of the head office of TCP, Panaji and later even to the TCP minister's residence.

