 Goa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGoa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez

Goa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez

Parab said next bigger protest will be organised in front of the head office of TCP, Panaji and later even to the TCP minister's residence.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
Goa: RG Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez | TheGoanDigital

MAPUSA: The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) President Manoj Parab on Friday demanded that no mega projects or hotels should be allowed in Goa. 

"The government should issue licences only to residential houses. No NOCs should be allowed for mega projects and hotels," Parab said.

Large number of locals gathered in front of the government complex, Mapusa to protest against Dy Town Planner, Mapusa for not acting on complaints against mega projects in Bardez.

Parab said next bigger protest will be organised in front of the head office of TCP, Panaji and later even to the TCP minister's residence.

Read Also
Vijay Sardesai Raises Concern Over ‘Rising Crime Rate’ In Goa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Guardian Minister Inaugurates BMC's First Night Study Classroom Project

Mumbai Guardian Minister Inaugurates BMC's First Night Study Classroom Project

Goa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez

Goa: RGP Supporters Gather In Front Of Mapusa TCP Office, Protest Against Mega Projects In Bardez

Mumbai News: Underground Excavation Of Wavrely Tunnel Completes 1000 Meters Milestone

Mumbai News: Underground Excavation Of Wavrely Tunnel Completes 1000 Meters Milestone

Bombay HC Dismisses Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA’s Plea Challenging BMC’s Decision To Revoke Permission...

Bombay HC Dismisses Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA’s Plea Challenging BMC’s Decision To Revoke Permission...

'Take It As Blessing': BJP's Padalkar To Vikhe Patil After Turmeric Smeared On Latter By Dhangar...

'Take It As Blessing': BJP's Padalkar To Vikhe Patil After Turmeric Smeared On Latter By Dhangar...