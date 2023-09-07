Vijay Sardesai Raises Concern Over ‘Rising Crime Rate’ In Goa

Representative image

PANAJI: Goa Forward Party (GFP) Chief Vijay Sardesai on Wednesday demanded that in a bid to curb the rising crimes, the State should implement strict laws in line with those practised during the erstwhile Portuguese rule.

Addressing a press conference, Sardesai expressed concern over the increasing crime rate in the State, especially involving high-profile police officers. He said the involvement of senior officials in crimes like molestation is a cause for concern.

Involvement of cops in crimes

“A DIG-rank officer who was allegedly involved in a molestation incident in Goa’s night club was given minor punishment which can encourage other officials to do similar acts,” he said.

Portuguese-era laws need to return

Sardesai said that it is important that the State put in place strict laws on lines with those practised during Portuguese rule. “They will work as a deterrent towards increasing the crime graph in the State. It looks like these laws are the need of the hour,” he said.

Sardesai reiterated the demand to notify women’s police stations across the State so that crimes related to women are investigated in a proper manner.

