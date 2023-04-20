Goa: Margao police begins probe into disappearance of cash at MMC

Margao police set in motion the probe into the disappearance and theft of cash amounting to Rs 50,000 from the taxation section of the Margao Municipal Council on Monday.

A Margao police team descended on the municipal building on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. The team visited the taxation office and took a look at the drawer of the table from where the money had disappeared on Monday morning.

This is perhaps the first time that theft of cash from the MMC taxation officer has been reported.

The police team also took stock of the state of the CCTV cameras installed at the taxation section, one of which was found non-functioning when the theft incident took place.

Meanwhile, former MMC chairperson & two-time councillor Pooja Naik said it is a shame that a theft has taken place in broad daylight during office hours.

“It is indeed shocking that a theft has been reported in the civic body when so many staff and officials are working here,” she said.

Councillor Mahesh Amonkar pointed out that the police should zero in on the suspect who has been rushing out of the civic body probably after committing the theft.