Goa: Cop Booked For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel has been booked for stalking his ex-girlfriend and threatening her husband.

An FIR has been registered against accused IRB Police Constable Suraj Saxena of Chimbel for constantly following, abusing his ex-girlfriend and further threatening her husband.

Sources in Mapusa Police informed that the accused will be arrested today evening.