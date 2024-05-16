 MahaRERA Rolls Out Specifications For Retirement Homes & Senior Citizen Housing Projects
With the implementation of the regulation across Maharashtra, developers will now have to include the provisions in the agreement for sale as well

Bhalchandra Chorghade
Thursday, May 16, 2024, 02:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Detailed regulations for retired and senior citizens housing has been announced by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA), through a circular. The guidelines have been compiled keeping in mind the primary requirements for such housing projects such as building design, kitchens, bathrooms, green building principles, lifts & ramps, staircase, corridors, lighting & ventilation and safety & security.

Compliance of these minimum physical specifications is mandatory while executing these projects. With the implementation of the regulation across Maharashtra, developers will now have to include the provisions in the agreement for sale as well.

In early February, MahaRERA had issued a circular on draft model guidelines for retirement and senior citizen housing projects and had invited suggestions and views from various stakeholders. MahaRERA received a favourable response and several useful suggestions were made including from the senior citizens and their organisations. While finalising the minimum physical specifications, these have been incorporated as well.

The draft was prepared based on the model guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. MahaRERA’s objective is to ensure standardised code and facilities to all the senior citizens living in these housing projects.

Some of the important provisions include:

* All buildings of more than a floor should have an elevator with the design accessible for wheelchairs and mobility equipment.
* The internal and external building design should be such to have free movement of wheelchairs, including ramps.
* Openings of the doors should not be less than 900 mm and preferably have sliding doors.
* Easy to grip door levers and knobs of large size with smooth edges should be used.
* Ergonomically designed furniture should be lightweight, sturdy and without any sharp edges.
* All lifts should have an audio visual signage and systems.
* At least one elevator should be big enough to accommodate stretcher and paramedic staff.
* Staircase width should not be less than 1500 mm. Also, handrails should be fitted on both sides of the staircase. There should not be an open as well as spiral staircase.
* The gap between two flights of steps should not be more than 12 treads.
* No steps should be there in the corridors. In case of change in level, a ramp should be provided.
* Where there is difference in the floor level, the steps should have distinguishable contrasting strips on the edges for easy identification.
* The handrails should be at a suitable height.
* Kitchen should mandatorily have gas leak detection system.
* The kitchen should have natural light and ventilation in place.
* Wash basins, shower area and toilets should have grab rails for support.
* Toilet paper roll dispensers should be sturdy to be able to withstand heavy loads.
* Anti-skid tiles for toilets and bathrooms are a must.
* Bathroom door should open outwards to enable access in case of an emergency when a senior citizen is inside it.
* Power backup is necessary for every retirement home with mandatory connection in bathroom and kitchen.
* An arm system is a must with separate switches in the main entry doors, toilet, bedroom and common areas.
* Emergency alarm and light controls should be provided at bedside and bathrooms near toilet seat and shower area.
* Security guards should be trained to take proper care of senior citizens.
* All emergency contact numbers should be provided to all residents and also displayed in all common areas such as elevators and other public places of the building.

Many crucial provisions that are essential for senior citizens have been suggested. These regulations have been implemented in Maharashtra with immediate effect. Henceforth, any project proposal claiming to be a retirement or senior citizen home must comply with these Minimum physical specifications. 

