Go for Chartered Accountancy course: Maharashtra govt tells students

The state government will take a decision to formulate a policy to encourage more students to appear for the Chartered Accountancy exam.

Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant, on Sunday, said that Maharashtra will be the first state to adopt such a policy, adding that since there is a great need for Chartered Accountants in the country, the policy will help students become CAs instead of merely passing out of B.Com and M.Com.

“The government will decide on the syllabus, under the guidance of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICA). It will also take a call on how it can be implemented by the Mumbai University. The state will be the first to launch such an initiative in a year,” he said.

“We ask students to complete B.Com and M.Com. But since there is a great demand for Chartered Accountants in the country, students should pursue Chartered Accountancy,’’ said Samant. He said the government is serious about crafting a policy, in consultation with the ICA, adding that the syllabus will thereafter be implemented by the Mumbai University.

Samant expressed confidence that the state will launch this initiative within a year. He also recalled that he preferred to join politics after seeing how his friends pursuing Chartered Accountancy had to slog.

“I have seen some of my friends working hard to become a Chartered Accountant. I think politics is better than Chartered Accountant. However, I have high regard for these professionals who have become idols for others. In the case of politicians, we have to face a litmus test every five years,” he said.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:09 AM IST