Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale tests positive for COVID-19, had recently met Guv Koshyari, Raj Thackeray

Solapur Zila Parishad school teacher Ranjitsinh Disale, who recently won the coveted Global Teacher Prize 2020 and the prize money of one million dollars for his efforts to promote girls' education, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Disale had recently met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Governor Koshyari had on Tuesday felicitated Disale for his brilliant work in the field of education. "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated the Global Teacher Awardee from Solapur district Ranjitsinh Disale at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai," Maha Guv tweeted. "Congratulating Ranjitsinh Disale for doing the State proud with his achievements, the Governor presented a shawl and a memento to Disale. Parents of Ranjitsinh Disale were also present on the occasion," he added.