Maharashtra's Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020 - Watch his heartwarming reaction to the announcement

For the uninitiated, Disale has taken the unprecedented move of sharing his prize money with the others who had been under consideration for the prize. After winning the award, he had announced that he would share 50% of the prize money equally among his fellow finalists. "A teacher always shares his knowledge, insights with students. I received the prize for the work I did for the teachers, students and for the field of education...so if I share 50% of the prize money with other runner-up teachers, it would help them do what they desire to do in their countries," he explained to a Marathi channel.

Not only that, He plans to allocate 20% of his prize money for the "Let's Cross the Borders" project that he runs. This project brings together young people from conflict-torn areas across the world. Disale said he wants to allocate 30% of the prize money towards a "teachers' innovation fund" that he plans to set up.

But more than anything else perhaps it is Disale's unadulterated reaction to his win that has netizens rooting for him. The official handle of the Global Teacher Prize recently shared a video that showed Disale seated with his parents and family, remotely watching Stephen Fry announce the victor. And as his name is annouced, he lets out a stunned shout before being enveloped in a flurry of hugs and congratulations. One can't help but smile at the infectious joy of the family as evinced by the short clip.

Watch the heartwarming video below: