e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:59 PM IST

'Give free lifetime travel pass' to girl born on train enroute Panvel, Railways urged

FPJ Web Desk
Baby delivered on train enroute Panvel | Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Baby delivered on train enroute Panvel | Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Advertisement

A woman recently gave birth to a baby girl while travelling on a train headed to Panvel from Gorakhpur, the Ministry of Railways tweeted via their official handle.

The passenger was immediately attended by a lady doctor at Bhusawal station and provided with medicines before being shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

"A lady passenger travelling in Train no.05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl enroute. She was immediately attended by a lady Railway Dr. at Bhusawal station. She was provided medicines & shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment." the Railway Ministry wrote.

In cases of emergencies like this one, the staff onboard generally informs a nearby station where aid is available, after which doctors staying in railway colonies are called upon to help, a spokesperson from the Railways informed.

While some have lauded the lady doctors' efforts others have urged the ministry to grant a free lifetime travel pass to the doctor and the baby girl.

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: BMC issues clarification on viral message of rising Covid cases in Bandra's Pali Hill area,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:59 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal