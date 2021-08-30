'Give free lifetime travel pass' to girl born on train enroute Panvel, Railways urged

A woman recently gave birth to a baby girl while travelling on a train headed to Panvel from Gorakhpur, the Ministry of Railways tweeted via their official handle.

The passenger was immediately attended by a lady doctor at Bhusawal station and provided with medicines before being shifted to a hospital for further treatment.

"A lady passenger travelling in Train no.05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl enroute. She was immediately attended by a lady Railway Dr. at Bhusawal station. She was provided medicines & shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment." the Railway Ministry wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In cases of emergencies like this one, the staff onboard generally informs a nearby station where aid is available, after which doctors staying in railway colonies are called upon to help, a spokesperson from the Railways informed.

While some have lauded the lady doctors' efforts others have urged the ministry to grant a free lifetime travel pass to the doctor and the baby girl.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 03:59 PM IST