'Give free lifetime travel pass' to girl born on train enroute Panvel, Railways urged

A woman recently gave birth to a baby girl while travelling on a train headed to Panvel from Gorakhpur, the Ministry of Railways tweeted via their official handle.
The passenger was immediately attended by a lady doctor at Bhusawal station and provided with medicines before being shifted to a hospital for further treatment.
"A lady passenger travelling in Train no.05065 Gorakhpur - Panvel delivered a baby girl enroute. She was immediately attended by a lady Railway Dr. at Bhusawal station. She was provided medicines & shifted to Civil Hospital for further treatment." the Railway Ministry wrote.
In cases of emergencies like this one, the staff onboard generally informs a nearby station where aid is available, after which doctors staying in railway colonies are called upon to help, a spokesperson from the Railways informed.
While some have lauded the lady doctors' efforts others have urged the ministry to grant a free lifetime travel pass to the doctor and the baby girl.
