Mumbai: BMC issues clarification on viral message of rising Covid cases in Bandra's Pali Hill area, says 'only two buildings currently sealed'

While a message is being promoted on social media that in wake of rising cases of COVID-19, many buildings are getting sealed in H West ward's Pali Hill area, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday issued a clarification that only two buildings are completely restricted in Pali Hill and only the floors of few societies are restricted as per the protocols and rules laid down by the municpality.

H-West ward, which covers Bandra, Santacruz and Khar west, is currentlt recording second highest growth in daily cases.

The message, which was widely circulated on social media, said that the number of patients infected with Covid-19 has increased significantly in the Pali Hill area of ​​H West Division. This is a sign that the third wave of covid is coming and the situation is re-emerging like March 2021 when cases had seen a spike. The message states that many buildings in the area have been sealed.

However, the BMC said appealed that citizens should not be intimidated by the message. But, in order to prevent the spread of covid, the administration is appealing to all to follow the preventive instructions properly.

According to BMC, only floors are restricted if there are less than 5 patients in a building.

The BMC appealed all Mumbaikars to not to spread fearful messages on social media which may lead to misunderstanding and instill unwanted fear.

