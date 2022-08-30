Ghulam Nabi Azad & G23 members conspiring against Gandhi family and Congress at instructions of Modi-Shah, alleges Nana Patole

Nana Patole | PTI

Days after Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation blaming Rahul Gandhi for the demolition of the consultative discussion process in the Congress party, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Tuesday alleged that the conspiracies by Azad and the G23 member against the Congress and Gandhi family were at the instructions of Modi and Shah. Patole slammed Azad and other members of G23, a group of dissenters, for levering false allegations against the Gandhi family.

‘’Congress party gave various positions, prestige, respect and honor to the leaders, but because they did not get any post now they are leaving the Congress party out of selfishness. The Gandhi family gave all the important positions to these leaders. But today they are making false accusations against the same Gandhi family,’’ claimed Patole. ‘’Even Ghulam Nabi Azad was given all important posts by the party and the Gandhi family in 50 years. But Azad and G23 leaders are conspiring at the behest of Modi-Shah,’’ he alleged.

Patole, who had left Congress and became MP on the BJP ticket in the 2014 elections, said,’’ The electricity and water connections of my bungalow were cut the next day as soon as I resigned as the MP. But Ghulam Nabi Azad is not a member of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, but he continues to stay in his government bungalow and enjoy other facilities in Delhi.’’ He reiterated that Azad was defaming the Congress party at Modi-Shah’s instructions.

There is a serious situation in the country today, China's activities on the border have increased, the constitution is in danger, and instead of questioning the BJP, these leaders are working to defame the Congress party,’’ said Patole.

Patole said that the BJP is making tom tom about spreading the network of highways across the country, but the government has to pay Rs 44,000 crore every month as interest on the loan taken for the same.

"How can you develop highways by putting a burden on the public with such a huge debt. The Mumbai-Goa highway has been stalled for 12 years, even if the potholes are ordered to be filled, they are not filled. People are losing their lives due to accidents due to these potholes. This is because the people in the BJP government are the contractors of these roads,’’ said Patole.