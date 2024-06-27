Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: SIT Records Statement Of BMC Officer Involved In The Case

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X | ANI

The Special Investigation Team(SIT) recorded the statement of Gajanan Bellale, the chief BMC officer of Ghatkopar East on Wednesday, in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, which killed 17 people and injured 70 others.

According to sources, the SIT recorded Bellale’s statement for more than eight hours. He arrived around 12 pm to record the statement and left around 8.30 pm.

Mr Bellale requested additional time to provide the documents asked by the probe officer. His statement remained incomplete, so he was asked to bring the documents during the second round of interrogation.

Gajanan Bellale said, “The senior inspector has already submitted the documents when he was called to record the statement, all the notices have been submitted to the SIT and officials asked for more documents and the inspector will provide pending documents. I will appear for questioning whenever SIT calls.”

The big size illegal hoarding of 120*120 sq ft collapsed on May 13 around 3.45 pm, as per BMC they have issued a legal notice and imposed a Rs 6.25 crore fine on the same day to Ego Media pvt ltd on that basis the SIT asked to bring documents related to the case.

As per sources, The SIT will call Bellale for a second round to record the statement.

Six weeks after the hoarding collapsed Maharashtra government suspended additional director general of police Quaiser Khalid who was commissioner, Government Railway Police, when permission was given to erect the billboard.

Earlier, the SIT had arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, Manoj Sanghu, Jhanvi Marathe, and Sagar Patil in the case.