 Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP Received 4 Complaints Before Mishap, Claims Ex-Chief Quaiser Khalid
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP Received 4 Complaints Before Mishap, Claims Ex-Chief Quaiser Khalid

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP Received 4 Complaints Before Mishap, Claims Ex-Chief Quaiser Khalid

Quaiser Khalid, who served as GRP-Mumbai Commissioner until December 2022, implicated his successor, Ravindra Shisve, in the incident, stating that Shisve failed to take necessary action on the complaints from corporator Rupali Awale, RTI activist Anil Galgali, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya and Salim Pathan.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | PTI

Mumbai: A shocking revelation has emerged amid the investigation into the Ghatkopar hoarding crash, which killed 17 and injured over 70 on May 13. Former GRP-Mumbai Commissioner Quaiser Khalid reportedly stated that his department received four complaints about illegal hoarding prior to the tragedy.

Khalid, who served until December 2022, implicated his successor, Ravindra Shisve, in the incident, stating that Shisve failed to take necessary action on the complaints from corporator Rupali Awale, RTI activist Anil Galgali, BJP’s Kirit Somaiya and Salim Pathan, one of which was filed just a week before the crash, according to a report by Times of India.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: 'Executives Of Ego Media And Officials From GRP And BMC To Blame For...
article-image

Khalid Shifts Blame On Shisve; Latter Defends Himself

Khalid reportedly argued that oversight of the construction was Shisve's responsibility. Shisve, however, contended that he merely continued the legal processes initiated by Khalid, who had granted permission to Ego Media on his last day as commissioner.

According to the report, Shisve expressed surprise that Khalid approved the hoarding without the DGP’s consent and claimed that the complaints were mishandled by a staffer, preventing them from reaching his attention. He also noted that a BMC notice concerning the cutting and poisoning of trees did not indicate any danger from the hoarding itself.

Khalid maintained that the tender process for the hoarding was initiated by his predecessor, Ravindra Sengaonkar, who had retired. Sengaonkar had completed the scrutiny of bids received through e-tenders. Acting on legal advice, Khalid permitted Ego Media to install the hoarding, aiming to generate revenue for police welfare.

Read Also
Ghatkopar Illegal Hoarding Collapse: Police Files 3,299 Page Chargesheet With 102 Witness Statement
article-image

Statements Adding Complexity To Probe

He insisted that the responsibility for the hoarding's structural stability and maintenance was explicitly assigned to Ego Media. According to Khalid, the legal opinion he received stated that BMC regulations did not apply to railways, under Section 2 (32) of the Railway Act.

Additionally, Khalid claimed he later discovered alterations in dates and discrepancies in the text on some documents he had signed, raising further questions about the integrity of the process. The chargesheet filed by the SIT last week highlighted these conflicting narratives, with Khalid's statements and Shisve's defence pointing to a complex web of administrative and procedural failures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP Received 4 Complaints Before Mishap, Claims Ex-Chief Quaiser Khalid

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: GRP Received 4 Complaints Before Mishap, Claims Ex-Chief Quaiser Khalid

Theif Loots Valuables Including LED TV From Famous Marathi Writer Narayan Surve's Neral Home; Later...

Theif Loots Valuables Including LED TV From Famous Marathi Writer Narayan Surve's Neral Home; Later...

Vivek Agnihotri Criticises BMC Over Pothole Menace In Mumbai During Monsoon: 'These Urban Swimming...

Vivek Agnihotri Criticises BMC Over Pothole Menace In Mumbai During Monsoon: 'These Urban Swimming...

Disha Salian Death Case: Citing Political Bias, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Removal Of Police Official...

Disha Salian Death Case: Citing Political Bias, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Seeks Removal Of Police Official...

Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev...

Mumbai: Police File Charges Against 2 In Beed For Accepting Bets On Application Linked To Mahadev...