German Bakery Blast Case: HC Asks Prison Authorities To Consider Shifting Out Of Anda Cell

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Nashik Prison authorities to reconsider the request of Mirza Himayat Baig, a convict in the 2010 German Bakery Blast in Pune, to shift him out of the Anda Cell where he is allegedly kept in solitary confinement.

Asking the authorities to consider the long term impact of such confinement on the convict, the HC has asked the state to file an affidavit giving details of facilities provided to Baig in the jail. It remarked that he cannot be kept like this for 12 years.

“Consider the long-term impact it will have on his mental and physical health,” a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Shyam Chandak said.

Public prosecutor Prajakta Shinde told the bench that the jail authorities are taking proper care of Baig and that he is not kept in the prison alone. Shinde said that there are 17 more persons in the same high security prison. All life care facilities are provided to all the convicts. The authorities have ensured his access to fresh air, light etc.

Shinde cited a notification issued by the State prohibiting mingling of persons convicted under serious offences like terrorism, blasts etc.

She further said that Baig was lodged in a high security prison - Anda Cell, and thus he cannot claim to have been kept in solitary confinement.

Baig’s advocate Mujahid Ansari disputed the claim.

The HC then asked the state to file an affidavit spelling out the stand of the authorities on the issue. The court has also asked it to give details of the facilities being provided in the anda cell. The HC has kept the matter for hearing after three weeks.

The court also asked the authorities to consider that Baig has been in prison for 12 years. Baig had relied upon a 2022 recommendation made by the then Superintendent of Prisons, to shift him outside the Anda Cell to some other high security prison.zs