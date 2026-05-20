Garib Nagar Demolition: Residents In Tears & Distress Question Legality Of Massive Drive At Mumbai's Bandra -VIDEO

Mumbai: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment operations carried out by Western Railway, hundreds of families have been left stranded under the open sky after a massive demolition drive at Garib Nagar. The operation, backed by directions from the Bombay High Court, aimed to clear alleged unauthorised structures near the railway tracks. However, local residents alleged that the demolition was carried out without following legal safeguards, leaving vulnerable families homeless overnight.

Railways Defend Action

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek said that the court judgment specifically directed the railways to demolish illegal structures immediately.

"The judgment clearly states that around 500 unauthorised structures are to be demolished. It also mentions that nearly 100 identified structures should not be touched, and we will ensure compliance with that," he said.

Abhishek added that nearly 1,000 personnel have been deployed during the operation, including around 400 Mumbai Police personnel, 400 members from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), along with officials from various railway departments.

"We are trying our best to ensure there is absolutely no issue to anyone," he said, adding that the demolition plan had been in process since before 2017.

Residents Allege Legal Process Ignored

The residents of Garib Nagar, many holding old government documents and photo passes, questioned the legality and execution of the drive.

One resident, showing official papers linked to a 2024 court order, said, "If this was illegal, why would the court give us protection orders?" He claimed that residents were not opposed to demolition if legal procedures were followed.

"We ourselves told the High Court that the Supreme Court order of should be enforced. But after that, the authorities were supposed to conduct a survey, issue a six-week notice, and provide compensation of Rs 2,000 to affected people," he alleged.

The resident further claimed that the land originally belonged to the state government and not the railways. According to him, the railway acquired control of the land only in 2013, while many families had been living there for over four decades. "We have photo passes from 1984-85 issued during the time of Indira Gandhi. At that time, this land was under the state government, BMC, and collector," he said.

When asked about the building of 2-3 floors built, which are clearly encroachments, the resident said, "We do not support this." He clairifed that on March 29th, the court asked us about the same, and we also told them "we said that we do not support this," adding that "If the railway wants, it can be demolished. We only requested that long-time residents be allowed to remain within ground-plus-one structures up to 16 feet You keep us within ground plus 1, 16 feet."

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But none of this has been done, he added High Court had issued the order in 2024 but even after two, it had still not been done. He further alleged that the current demolition was taking place because of corruption of the railways.

Elderly, Children Left Without Shelter

A 65-year-old woman broke down while speaking and said, "I am so old. Where do I go now?" she asked.

Another resident, holding a three-month-old baby, said, "Where will I keep my children? How will I educate them? Since morning, my child has not eaten anything."