In Photos: Demolition Of Unauthorised Slums In Bandra East Leaves Hundreds Homeless | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai: For many families in Bandra’s Garib Nagar, the demolition drive was not just about illegal structures being cleared. It was about memories being reduced to rubble, belongings dragged into the open, children left without a roof over their heads, women breaking down in grief, and residents facing an uncertain night after a court-ordered action changed the landscape around them.

On Tuesday, Western Railway defended the demolition drive, scheduled to be carried out over five days from May 19 to May 23, saying the action was essential for ensuring railway safety, facilitating critical infrastructure projects, and supporting Mumbai’s overall development.

Addressing the issue, Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek told ANI that the Bombay High Court had given “very clear and specific instructions” directing the railway authorities to remove illegal encroachments from railway land.

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“The judgment says that Western Railways has to immediately clear all illegal structures here. We have to spare 100 hutments. The remaining hutments, which are approximately 500, have to be cleared immediately,” he said.

Abhishek added that more than 1,000 personnel had been deployed for the exercise and expressed confidence that the area would be cleared and sanitised within the next four months.

SALMAN ANSARI

Despite tears in their own eyes, the women held on to each other, offering comfort in a moment of helplessness. As the demolition drive continued in Garib Nagar, grief was visible on their faces, but so was the instinct to look after one another when everything around them felt uncertain.

SALMAN ANSARI

SALMAN ANSARI

Amid the uncertainty, a mother became the only shelter her child had. Sitting beside bags and household items pulled out during the demolition drive, she held him close while also guarding the family’s belongings, a quiet picture of comfort, fear and survival in Garib Nagar.

SALMAN ANSARI

SALMAN ANSARI

A child lay in the open without a roof over his head, surrounded by water containers, utensils and household items. The mat beneath him had become a makeshift home.

SALMAN ANSARI

SALMAN ANSARI

Under the bridge, families sat surrounded by everything they could keep; mattresses, utensils, water drums, bags and furniture. The bridge, once only a passage for commuters, had now become a temporary shelter for those left waiting with their belongings in the open.

SALMAN ANSARI

SALMAN ANSARI

With nowhere else to go, some residents took shelter inside an autorickshaw, using the only shade they could find from the harsh afternoon sun. Around them lay garbage, debris and scattered remains of the demolition, making the vehicle a small pocket of relief in the middle of the chaos.

SALMAN ANSARI

On the bridge above, police personnel stood ready as the demolition continued below. Their presence reflected the tension at the site, with the force on standby to step in if the situation escalated.

As the demolition continued, Garib Nagar stood between rubble and uncertainty. For authorities, it was a court-ordered clearance drive; for the families on the ground, it was a day of tears, scattered belongings, children without shelter, and the painful wait for what comes next.

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