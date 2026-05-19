'Where Will We Go...': Emotional Scenes Emerge At Mumbai's Garib Nagar Amid Massive Demolition Drive - VIDEOS

Mumbai: Emotional scenes were seen at Garib Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra on Tuesday as a massive demolition drive began in the area, leaving several families distressed. Residents watched helplessly as their homes were demolished, with many breaking down in tears amid fear and uncertainty about their future.

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Visuals shared by bharat24by7 showed women crying in pain as debris from demolished structures lay scattered across the locality. The report added that around 400 structures were reportedly razed. The massive 5-day demolition drive started today after the Bombay High Court allowed Western Railway (WR) to remove unauthorised structures in the area.

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Coming back to the visuals from the scene, the demolition triggered an emotional outburst from residents in the locality. One woman alleged that no notice was given to anyone before their homes were razed. "Hame Ghar ke badle Ghar Chahiye (We want a home in exchange for our home)." "We have small children." Residents said they are struggling and standing in the heat without food and water.

Another woman alleged that people only visit the area during elections. "Everyone comes asking for votes, but no one is helping us now," she said in tears.

A distressed woman claimed that the community had worked together for years to strengthen and improve the area despite difficult living conditions. She said, "This place was full of mud and swamp, and all of us in the locality worked together using cow dung to make the ground stronger."

In an outburst of rage, a resident of the area said, "Where will we go to die? My father has been admitted to the hospital for six days. He is about to die right now."

Congress Criticises Drive

Congress leader Husain Dalwai criticised the anti-encroachment drive and alleged that homes of poor residents are being demolished without conducting a proper survey. He also accused the government of targeting poor people while ignoring alleged illegal constructions in affluent areas. In a stern voice, he demanded, "If you have the courage, then demolish the houses of rich people who live in their houses illegally, especially on a large scale in Worli."

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