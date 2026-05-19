'Demolition Being Carried Out Without Proper Survey': Congress Leader Husain Dalwai Criticises Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bandra's Garib Nagar - VIDEO

'Demolition Been Carried Out Without Proper Survey': Congress Leader Husain Dalwai Criticises Anti-Encroachment Drive In Bandra's Garib Nagar - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Congress leader Husain Dalwai on Tuesday, May 19, criticised the anti-encroachment drive being carried out in Bandra's Garib Nagar area, and alleged that homes of poor residents are being demolished without conducting a proper survey. A massive 5-day demolition drive has started at Garib Nagar, days after the Bombay High Court allowed Western Railway (WR) to remove unauthorised structures in the area.

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While speaking to IANS, the Congress leader questioned, "Was a survey conducted in the area prior to this operation? How can demolition be carried out without a proper survey?" He also claimed that even court directions required authorities to first complete the survey process, to identify the legal and illegal houses. ? He asked, "Now that the structures are being directly demolished, how will it be surveyed, and how will the legal people be given homes now?"

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Moreover, Dalwai also said that the matter is currently before the Supreme Court and alleged that demolition teams arrived before the scheduled court hearing.

He also accused the government of targeting poor people while ignoring alleged illegal constructions in affluent areas. In a stern voice, he demanded, "If you have the courage, then demolish the houses of rich people who live in their houses illegally, especially on a large scale in Worli."

The leader further claimed that many buildings in Bandra West continue to function without Occupation Certificates (O.C.), but action is mainly taken against slum dwellers, adding that, "They talk about law, only where the poor live."

Meanwhile, the demolition drive at Garib Nagar will be carried out for five days, i.e., from May 19 to May 23. This drive is being carried out in coordination with the civic administration, police officials, and railway security agencies to ensure that law and order are maintained.

The drive came after the Bombay HC, on May 5, permitted WR to continue the demolition drive. However, it also said that the rights of slum dwellers who were found eligible in the 2021 surveys must be protected.

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