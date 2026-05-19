Mumbai Encroachment Crackdown: Massive Demolition Drive Begins In Bandra's Garib Nagar Days After Bombay High Court Order - VIDEO

Mumbai: A massive 5-day demolition drive has started at Garib Nagar in Bandra on Tuesday, May 19, days after the Bombay High Court allowed Western Railway (WR) to remove unauthorised structures in the area. The demolition drive will be carried out for four days, i.e., from May 19 to May 23.

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The court, in its May 6 order, gave permission to WR to continue the demolition drive. However, it also said that the rights of slum dwellers who were found eligible in the 2021 surveys must be protected.

The action is being carried out to clear railway land occupied by illegal structures. Heavy police deployment has been made and security has been tightened in the area during the demolition process.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who is present at the site, also thanked the Railways and the police for the demolition of 'Bangladeshi' encroachments at Bandra Terminus.

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