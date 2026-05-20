Western Railway Demolishes Over 100 Homes In Gareeb Nagar; Families Who Lived For Decades Left Homeless | File Pic

Mumbai: In one of the biggest anti-encroachment drives carried out by Western Railway in recent years, bulldozers rolled into Gareeb Nagar near Bandra (East) on Tuesday morning, tearing down homes that many families claimed they had lived in for decades. The large-scale operation, backed by more than 1,000 personnel including Mumbai Police, RPF, GRP and railway officials, targeted over 500 alleged illegal structures built on railway land.

20% Work Done, 100+ Structures Razed

By evening, railway authorities said nearly 20 per cent of the demolition work had been completed and over 100 structures had already been razed. The action follows directions from the Bombay High Court. Railway officials maintained that the land is required for railway expansion and future suburban train services.

But on the ground, the demolition turned into an emotional scene as families rushed to remove belongings while watching their homes collapse. Many residents alleged that they were either not given proper notice or had nowhere to go despite living there for years.

'I Was Born Here 32 Years Ago, No Home Left'

“This land was once a marsh. People here filled it and made it livable. I was born here 32 years ago, but now there is no home left,” said Rizwan Siddiqui, standing near the debris of his house.

Md Israfil, a tailor originally from Madhubani in Bihar, said his 15-member family had been living there on rent for the last 20 years. “We had been receiving demolition notices since 2021, but now we don’t know where to go,” he said.

Another resident, Saqib Ansari, said three generations of his family grew up in the settlement. “I came here after marriage 40 years ago. My children and even grandchildren were born here. This morning we emptied our home and watched it being demolished before our eyes,” he said.

For many daily wage workers and tenants living close to Bandra station, the demolition has not just erased homes, but also the affordability and access that kept their livelihoods running.

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