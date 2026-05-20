Mahayuti Rivals Shinde Sena And NCP Lock Horns Over Konkan Legislative Council Seat; Gogawale vs Tatkare | File Pic

Mumbai: The upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council elections have triggered a fresh political tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with both the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party staking claim to the crucial Konkan seat. With elections announced for 17 Legislative Council seats, the Konkan local authorities constituency has emerged as a key battleground. The contest has intensified after Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale reportedly pushed for the candidature of his son Vikas Gogawale.

Gogawale Meets Shinde, Discusses Son's Candidature

Sources said Bharat Gogawale recently met Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue. The meeting between the two leaders reportedly lasted around 10 minutes, during which Gogawale conveyed his interest in securing the party nomination for his son. However, Shinde is believed to have advised him to “wait and watch” as discussions within the alliance continue.

The development comes at a time when senior NCP leader and MP Sunil Tatkare is also lobbying strongly for the seat in favour of his son, former MLA Aniket Tatkare. The NCP is said to be aggressively pursuing the Konkan constituency as part of its demand for a larger share in the Legislative Council polls.

Former MLA Rajan Salvi Also in Contention

Apart from Vikas Gogawale and Aniket Tatkare, former Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi’s name is also being discussed within party circles, further complicating the candidate selection process.

Political observers believe the issue could potentially spark friction between Shiv Sena and the NCP despite both parties being allies in the Mahayuti government. The Konkan constituency is considered politically significant due to its influence across Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

Shinde Sena Has Numerical Advantage

Numerically, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena appears to hold an advantage in the constituency. Out of the total 831 local body electorate members across the three districts, Shiv Sena has the highest strength with 236 members. The BJP has 151 members, while the NCP has 63. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has 55 members and Congress holds 50.

The NCP is reportedly eyeing two seats in the Legislative Council elections — the Konkan constituency covering Raigad-Ratnagiri and another seat in Pune. Several aspirants have already intensified lobbying efforts within the party leadership.

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