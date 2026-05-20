Bread Prices Rise By ₹5 Per Pack In Mumbai After Fuel Hike; Bakers, Citizens Hit By Soaring Inflation | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Days after the fuel price hike, bread manufacturers in Mumbai and nearby areas have increased prices by up to Rs 5 per pack. The hike comes after petrol and diesel prices rose by Rs 3.9 within a week amid the ongoing Iran war. Bakers said the increase was unavoidable as production and transportation costs have surged sharply.

'Poor Man's Food Becoming Expensive'

“It breaks my heart to see bread and pav — the poor man’s food and a true Maharashtrian staple — becoming expensive. Bakery owners are not increasing prices willingly; we are being forced to do so because flour, fuel, electricity, transport and every raw material cost has risen sharply. Our fathers and forefathers taught us that the bakery business is not merely for profit, but for the dignity and survival of common people. Even during difficult times and wars, governments ensured essential food remained affordable through timely support. Today, sadly, both small bakeries and the common man feel abandoned.” — Asif Farooqi, Bandra

“The Rs 5 increase in bread prices is another sign of rising inflation. After milk, gas, oil and vegetables, now even bread — a daily essential — has become expensive, further disturbing the financial planning of ordinary citizens. Bread is seen as a quick and affordable food option, but while incomes are not increasing, the prices of essential commodities continue to rise steadily.” — Swapna Haralkar, Seawoods

'Direct Hit on Household Budgets'

“Bread is something we buy almost every day in Mumbai. So when prices rise, it directly affects household budgets, especially for larger families and lower-income groups already dealing with inflation in vegetables, groceries and fuel.” — Abbas Syed, Byculla

“When fuel and energy prices increase, everything automatically becomes expensive. We are stuck in the middle of a global crisis, and there seems to be no easy way out.” — Yukti Rajan, Koparkhairane

'10% Hike on Daily Essential'

“A Rs 5 increase on a Rs 50 loaf is a 10 per cent hike on a daily essential item. For middle-class families, these repeated increases quietly add pressure on monthly budgets. While inflation keeps rising, many private employees do not receive salary revisions or benefits like government employees, making survival in urban areas more difficult day by day.” — Nivedita Shetty, Vashi

“The global crisis is hitting household budgets like a rocket. One loaf now comes at a heavy price. Bread prices are toasting beyond limits.” — Sakshi Jain, Nerul

'My Food Business Will Also Be Affected'

“Since bread is a daily necessity in every household, a Rs 5 increase will definitely hurt the middle-class pocket. My food business will also be affected and I will have to increase the prices of sandwiches, aloo tikki, hara bhara kebabs and cutlets because bread is the only binder I use for these items.” — Aanchal Chhabria, Koparkhairane

“Is this just the tip of the iceberg that will sink household budgeting? Are paratha days from the Covid period returning? Working women like me now dread the extra morning effort, but with endless wars continuing across the world, I guess we all saw this coming.” — Roma Sanadhya

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