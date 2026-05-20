Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Travels By Local Train, BEST Bus Following PM Modi’s Call For Austerity Measures | VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde uses public transport during peak hours while interacting with commuters and inspecting monsoon preparedness infrastructure | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to adopt austerity measures to save fuel, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde chose to travel by local train instead of her official vehicle, which also includes two security vehicles.

She boarded a local train from Ghatkopar station and deboarded at Dadar station during morning peak hours.

Mayor interacts with commuters during journey

Tawde also interacted with commuters, understanding their issues and expectations.

दि. १९ मे २०२६



देशाचे आदरणीय पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या आवाहनाला प्रतिसाद देत आज ‘घाटकोपर ते दादर’ असा मुंबई लोकलने प्रवास केला. प्रवासादरम्यान सहप्रवासी, महिला भगिनी आणि नोकरदार वर्गाशी संवाद साधून त्यांच्या सूचना जाणून घेतल्या.



त्यानंतर मुंबईकरांचा पावसाळा… pic.twitter.com/HQRpwxhAHO — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) May 19, 2026

Speaking to the media after her journey, the first citizen of the city said, “We should follow the appeal made by the Prime Minister and follow austerity measures for the benefit of the country.”

दि. १९ मे २०२६



देशाचे आदरणीय पंतप्रधान श्री. नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या आवाहनाला प्रतिसाद देत आज दादर ते करी रोड असा CNG बस ने प्रवास केला.



त्यानंतर मुंबईकरांचा पावसाळा सुरक्षित राहावा यासाठी महापालिकेच्या वतीने आयोजित ब्रिटानिया, लव्हग्रोव्ह आणि क्लिव्हलॅण्ड पंपिंग स्टेशनच्या… pic.twitter.com/EDwFkoary9 — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) May 19, 2026

दि. १९ मे २०२६



आज बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने महत्त्वाच्या पर्जन्य जल उदंचन केंद्रांचाविशेष पाहणी दौरा आयोजित करण्यात आला होता. या दौऱ्यादरम्यान CNG बस ने प्रवास करून 'क्लिव्हलॅण्ड पंपिंग स्टेशन उदंचन केंद्राला भेट देऊन तेथील यंत्रणा, पंपांची क्षमता आणि एकूणच पूर्वतयारीची… pic.twitter.com/yMeBb5B08b — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) May 19, 2026

BEST bus breaks down during inspection visit

Meanwhile, after her train travel, the mayor, along with the leader of the BMC House and other senior corporators, travelled to pumping stations in a BEST bus, which briefly broke down mid-way.

Also Watch:

The BEST conductor and BJP karyakartas push-started the bus. The bus apparently halted due to extreme heat, onlookers guessed, while others commented that the public representatives got a taste of the ground realities faced by common Mumbaikars.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/