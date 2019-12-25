Gangster's aide held 25 years after missing bail hearing

Mumbai: In a crackdown on absconding accused who have either jumped parole or were never arrested, the crime branch unit 8 police arrested a 45-year-old man, over 25 years after he had skipped his bail hearing. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the accused, Amar Baburao Wagh alias Yasin Mohd Khan, for committing a dacoity in 1993. The arrest was made on Wednesday and the accused was produced in a local magistrate court for remand.

Police said they received a tip-off that a man, who was wanted in a dacoity case registered in 1993 at Samta Nagar police station, was staying in Nalasopara after changing his religion to Islam and using a fake name. Accordingly, a team, led by constable Gharat, went to Nalasopara on Wednesday and verified the claims, after which police got their hands on Wagh's latest photograph and mobile number. The cops laid a trap and nabbed Wagh.

During the probe, it was revealed between 1988 and 1995, Wagh was involved in a number of murder and extortion cases registered at Jogeshwari police station. He was arrested in a dacoity case registered in 1993 at Samta Nagar and was released on bail. However, when his bail hearing was pending in court, Wagh failed to appear in 1996.

The next year, in 1997, Wagh married a Muslim woman and accepted her religion, changing his name to Yasin Mohd Khan on documents and other legal documents. Police said Wagh used to work for gangster Chhota Rajan, Kashinath Pashi and Anil Nandoskar back then. He was produced in a local magistrate court for remand on Wednesday.