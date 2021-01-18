Gangster Kumar Krishna Pillai allowed to meet mother

A sessions court, last Thursday, while rejecting the bail plea of gangster Kumar Krishna Pillai, allowed another plea by him to meet his aged and ailing mother for a few hours.

Additional Sessions Judge Abhijeet A Nandgaonkar, said in his order, that the crime branch has not shown any ground to reject his plea to meet his mother and only saying that he will pressurize witnesses is not a good ground to oppose the plea, as he is in judicial custody.

The court allowed Pillai to visit his mother for two hours at her home in Vikhroli with a police escort, for which he would have to pay from his own pocket. Pillai. who has been in prison since 2016, after his extradition from Singapore, had said, in his plea, that he was worried for his mother’s health, given the pandemic, and that she suffers from various age-related ailments.

The court, on the same day, rejected his bail plea in a case of an extortion attempt and firing at a builder’s office in 2009. Pillai had been absconding for many years before being extradited from Singapore. The court, while rejecting his bail plea, said that if he is released, it cannot be ruled out that he will hamper evidence or pressurize witnesses. Also, him being a gangster, creation of terror in the business and city cannot be ruled out. The court also noted that he was extradited from Singapore 10 years after being declared an absconder and the possibility of his absconding and fleeing away from justice also cannot be ruled out.

Pillai had sought bail stating that he had been falsely implicated. He also sought parity with a co-accused who had got bail.