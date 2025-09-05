Ganeshotsav 2025: NMMC Prepares Safe, Eco-Friendly Idol Immersions On Anant Chaturdashi

NMMC ensures safe, eco-friendly Ganesh idol immersions at 165 sites for Anant Chaturdashi | X - @NMMConline

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has put in place elaborate arrangements for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi (September 6), promising a safe, eco-friendly, and well-organized farewell to Lord Ganesha.

Smooth Celebrations So Far

This year’s Ganesh festival began on August 27, and immersions held on the one-and-a-half-day, fifth-day, and seventh-day occasions have already been conducted smoothly.

Data on Immersions

According to civic data, 32,757 Ganesh idols and 1,959 Gauri idols were immersed at 165 immersion sites, including 22 natural and 143 artificial ponds.

Promoting Eco-Friendly Practices

“We are committed to ensuring that the immersions are carried out without inconvenience to devotees while protecting natural water bodies. Citizens have responded positively by preferring artificial ponds and eco-friendly idols,” an NMMC official said.

Bombay High Court Guidelines Followed

In line with the Bombay High Court’s directives, idols up to six feet in height must be immersed in artificial ponds. “Artificial ponds are being widely accepted. Many mandals and citizens have also avoided Plaster of Paris idols and plastic decorations. This has helped us promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav,” the official added.

Safety and Crowd Management

For Anant Chaturdashi, NMMC has arranged lifeguards, fire brigade teams, bamboo barricades, CCTV surveillance, drinking water, medical aid, and power backup at all sites. Large idols will be handled using rafts, cranes, and forklifts, including a mechanized raft at Koparkhairane designed to save time and effort.

Special Arrangements at Key Points

“We have made special crowd management arrangements at immersion points like Vashi’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where thousands gather every year. A grand stage has also been set up to shower flowers on idols during the procession,” another official explained.

Also Watch:

Nirmalya Collection and Eco-Friendly Processing

Citizens are being urged to deposit flowers, garlands, and decorative items in separate bins instead of throwing them into water. “The nirmalya is collected and sent to our Turbhe facility for eco-friendly processing. The response from devotees has been very encouraging,” said the civic officer.