 Ganeshotsav 2025: Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Issues Darshan Schedule Update Ahead Of Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi In Mumbai; Check Details
The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has shared key details regarding the darshan schedule ahead of the visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja, which will take place on Anant Chaturdashi, September 6.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 | Youtube

Mumbai: The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced important details regarding the immersion (visarjan) procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.

In preparation for the visarjan, the Mandal has issued a public notice about the closure of the queues for devotees:

Charan Sparsh Darshan: The queue will be closed on Thursday, September 4, at 12.00 pm.

Mukh Darshan: The queue will be closed on Friday, September 5, at 12.00 pm.

The Mandal has requested all devotees to plan their visits accordingly to avoid inconvenience and to ensure a smooth and respectful experience during the final days of darshan.

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Issues Darshan Schedule Update Ahead Of Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi In Mumbai

Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Issues Darshan Schedule Update Ahead Of Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi In Mumbai | Instagram|@lalbaugcharaja

article-image

Every year, thousands of devotees from Mumbai and across the country visit the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. The visarjan procession is a grand cultural and spiritual event that draws massive crowds and marks the culmination of the festival with devotion and grandeur. Devotees are also advised to follow all instructions issued by the Mandal and local authorities to ensure a safe and smooth celebration.

Anant Ambani Visits Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 With Tight Security Amid Massive Crowd

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai are never complete without a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, and this year, Anant Ambani made his traditional midnight visit on September 2, which marked the seventh day of the 10-day festival.

Anant Ambani, accompanied by close friend Shikhar Pahariya, who is known to be Janhvi Kapoor’s beau, entered the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal amidst tight security. Footage from the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel captured him surrounded by security personnel, managing the situation amid the large crowd of devotees.

Wearing a navy-blue sherwani, Anant offered prayers, bowed before Lord Ganesha, and touched Bappa’s feet in reverence. Shikhar, meanwhile, opted for a simple look with a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

