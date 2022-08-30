Ganeshotsav 2022: Ganpati mandals show diverse ways of celebration in Mumbai |

Despite being low on funds and still suffering from Covid disruption, Shivshakti Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal (SSUM), Delisle Road didn’t cut corners onarrangements meant for welcoming the bappa.

Celebrating the festival for more than six decades, the mandal this year has got a ‘green’ Ganpati idol, which is entirely made of paper, with a price tag of Rs 2.15 lakh. Whereas, the idol sculpted from plaster of paris was available at Rs 1.5 lakh. However, SSUM didn’t compromise on the budget, said mandal joint secretary Amit Kokate.

Recounting the mandal’s history, Kokate said that it was formed by mill workers, who themselves handled decoration. However, the traditionhas changed withchanging times.

“The Mandal was mainly to support Kabaddi. We have our share of sending players to the state-level,” said Kokate who is also a Kabaddi player. “Our Lord is in Krishna avtaar this time. He is in the midst of nature, spreading a message to preserve the environment,” he added.

Another group, Shri Garjana Tarun Mitra Mandal in Marol, has weaved this year’s Ganesh festival around the memories of late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. “We have put flex boards about her work and achievements. We wantto pay tribute to her. We will play her Aarti songs and other bhajans as well. Since it’s the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, eventhat is being celebrated,” said mandal executive president Sudhakar Padwal.

Both Shiv Shakti and Shiv Garjana said the decoration items, especially the flex boards which can be used as cover for makeshift houses, will be given to the needy.