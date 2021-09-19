Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Click here for BEST buses, local train and security updates in Mumbai

The ten-day Ganesh festival will come to an end today. The celebrations have been subdued this year due to the restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Processions, the hallmark of immersion days, are banned.

Mumbai Police is on high alert and security has been beefed up across the city for the 10th and last day of immersion of Ganesh idols on Sunday, especially in the wake of recent arrests of terror suspects.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on Friday nabbed one person from Mumbai in connection with an alleged terror plot unearthed by Delhi Police.

Anti-sabotage measures are being taken and security around vital installations has been increased, said deputy commissioner of police S Chaitanya, the Mumbai police's spokesperson, on Saturday.

Apart from intensified patrolling in sensitive areas, there will be heavy deployment of security personnel at immersion points, he said.

As many as 100 additional officers and 1,500 personnel from the Local Arms and other branches have also been deployed.

Besides, at least three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), one company of CRPF, 500 home guards and 275 constables from outside units are stationed in the city.

The police are also keeping tabs on known criminals and have increased surveillance at hotels, lodges, vital installations and sensitive locations.

Officials also held meetings with Ganesh mandals, peace committees, mohalla committees and others stakeholders, the police spokesperson added.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell had on Tuesday busted a terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pakistan-trained terrorists. One of them was a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai, police claimed.

The local train in the city are running normally and the Western Railway also cancelled the mega block for today.

Major roads are restricted for Vehicles leading to immersion points. Bus Operations will be affected due to diversion via alternate roads & few routes will be curtailed/suspended, the BEST informed today.

Dr.B.A.Road closed from Bharatmata towards South for Ganesh Visarjan from 11.00 hrs, buses of 1,4L,6L,8L,22L,25 diveretd via Lalbaug Flyover.

Sunday, September 19, 2021