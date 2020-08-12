Ganesh Utsav 2020: Thanekars can now book time slot to immerse Ganpati idols - Here's how

Priyanka Dhomse

Thane: Now Thanekars can book a specific time slot for the immersion of Lord Ganesha. The facility has been made available to avoid crowds and one can book their time slot online on Thane Municipal Corporation's website.

The announcement of the booking time slot online has been made by TMC commissioner Dr. Vipin Sharma. "The main aim of this idea is to curb the crowd at immersion ghats. Hence, the pre-scheduling of Ganesh idol immersions will help to curb the crowd at a time on various immersions spots in Thane. The citizens can approach the TMC's website-www.covidthane.org (TMC's official web portal DigiThane) and can select the time slot by selecting the option of Ganesh Visarjan Booking," said TMC official.

"The online booking process will be made available from August 14. One has to select the immersion spots close to their area which includes artificial lakes and Swikruti centres introduced by TMC," added official.

The citizens who come under hotspots and containment zones will not be allowed to visit the spots out of their containment zones. Hence, they have been directed to carry the immersion process at their homes or premises of their societies, informed TMC officials.

What are Swikruti centres

According to the official, the citizens have to give their idols at these centres formed by TMC where the immersion process will be carried by the team formed by the civic body. Last year, three such centres were introduced, while this year a total of 20 such centres have been introduced considering the pandemic situation. 13 artificial lakes have been formed by TMC in various areas of Thane city.