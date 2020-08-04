Gambling racket busted in Vikhroli, 38 arrested

Mumbai: The city police have busted a high-profile gambling racket from Vikhroli area and arrested 38 persons on Monday. According to the police, people from Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan were among the arrested. Police have also seized Rs 3.6 lakh.

According to the police, Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), zone 7, received an information regarding the gambling den running in sector 8 in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. Following the tip-off, a raid was conducted at the building on Monday evening.

The police found 21 people including four women indulging in gambling. All of them along with the owner, manager and other staff were taken into custody.

By the time going to the press, all 38 were taken to the Vikhroli police station and registered a First Information Report (FIR). Apart from Gambling Act, the accused are likely to be booked for violating lockdown norms as well as no social distancing guidelines were found to be followed at the place, said an official.