FYJC admission: Students compelled to shift from SEBC to open category

Students applying for admissions to First Year Junior College (FYJC) under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category or Maratha quota have changed their application and shifted to open category, as per directions from the state government. The state school education department had given students time till December 1 to change their application as the second merit list will be declared online at 11 am on December 5.

Students of the Maratha community said they changed their application from SEBC to general category. Dhanashre Mayekar, a student said, "The state government has given us no option but to shift to the general category. First of all, we have been waiting cluelessly since the last two and a half months as the FYJC admission process was suspended midway and now, we are being compelled to apply under open category without Maratha quota reservation."

In addition, students are irked as the state school education department in its notice dated November 25, 2020 said, "In view of the delayed admission process due to stay on SEBC reservation by Supreme Court (SC), students whose admission was rejected or cancelled and got first preference but not taken admission during round-1, are also allowed to participate in this round."

Jayesh Baburajan, a student said, "It is not fair to allow students in the second merit round who have not secured admission in the first preference college despite being allotted a seat. Like every year, these students should be considered at the end of general merit rounds." While, Razina Azam, another student said, "The cut-offs will rise and competition for seats will only increase as the state has allowed students whose admissions were cancelled or rejected to apply in the second merit round."

The FYJC admission online process is a major admission process conducted centrally by the state school education department for students who have completed Class 10. The second merit list for FYJC admissions will be declared at 11 am on December 5 at https://11thadmission.org.in/. Following which, students who have been allotted seats can secure admissions via online mode in respective junior colleges from 11.30 am on December 5 till 5 pm on December 9, 2020.