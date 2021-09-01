Fuel prices cut by 15 paise after remaining unchanged for a week; Petrol hovers at Rs 107.39 in Mumbai

After remaining unchanged for seven consecutive days, petrol and diesel prices have been cut across the country on Wednesday.

In Delhi, the petrol and diesel prices were cut by 15 paise each. Petrol price in Delhi was cut to Rs 101.34 a litre and diesel to Rs 88.77 per litre, according to a price notification of state-run oil companies.

In Mumbai, petrol price was cut by 13 paise and diesel price witnessed a drop of 15 paise. In Mumbai, the revised petrol and diesel prices stood at Rs 107.39 per litre and Rs 96.33 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol is available at Rs 99.08 per litre and diesel costs Rs 93.38 per litre. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government recently announced a tax cut of Rs 3 per litre on petrol in its first budget session.

The petrol and diesel prices were declined by 10 and 14 paise respectively in Kolkata. The price cut took the rate of a litre of petrol to Rs 101.72 and that of diesel Rs 91.84 in Kolkata.

After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross $73 a barrel mark. Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21.

This pause in prices came after fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year. The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel rates have increased by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 09:28 AM IST