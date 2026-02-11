'Will Further Extend It Till Bandra': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Says As Mumbai Coastal Road Gets India’s First ‘Melody Road’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday, February 11, said that the special 'melody road' strips installed on Mumbai’s Coastal Road will be extended to Bandra in the coming time.

While speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the country’s first musical road on the Coastal Road corridor, the Deputy CM said, "Currently it is 500 meters long, and we will further extend it and take it till Bandra."

The musical strip has been installed on the northbound carriageway from Nariman Point towards Worli. As vehicles pass over specially designed grooves at speeds of around 70 to 80 km per hour, motorists can hear the tune of the Oscar-winning song ‘Jai Ho’ from the film Slumdog Millionaire.

Eknath Shinde also told reporters that in the coming time, apart from 'Jai Ho', many patriotic and nationalistic songs will be played on the coastal road.

Meanwhile, the installation has been created using specially measured rumble strips that produce sound when tyres pass over them. Signboards have been placed at 500 metres, 100 metres and 60 metres before the stretch to alert drivers in advance. This is the fifth such project worldwide and the first in the country.

The concept of the 'musical strips' originated in Japan in 2007, when engineer Shizuo Shinoda discovered the musical effect while working on roads with a bulldozer. The experiment later evolved into the “melody road” concept in the country. Since then, similar projects was then implemented in Hungary, South Korea and the UAE.

