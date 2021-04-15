From sale of alcohol to commuting - All your questions about Maharashtra's COVID-19 restrictions answered

Over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have risen at an alarming speed. As of Thursday morning the western state has gone under a lockdown of sorts, even as it combats a shortage of medical supplies and contends with more than 6.13 lakh active cases.

But what exactly are the parameters of this lockdown? To clarify, Maharashtra's Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitaion Department has released an FAQ of sorts, highlighting and responding to every query one might have. The document was signed by Principal Secretary Assem Gupta.

Here's all you need to know:

Can maids, drivers, cooks come to work ? Can they travel by local trains/ buses?

We have allowed local disaster management authorities to take a decision on it as various cities. urban and local areas have different situations and decision should be local.

Can people shift homes and use the services of movers and packers?

No. This is not in general a valid reason. What can be avoided and is not immediately essential must be avoided. If there is a very genuine reason and very essential, local disaster management authority may allow. This is expected to be very exceptional though.

Is travel within Maharashtra by private vehicle allowed?

Not without a valid reason, mentioned in the order. One may take a public transport - tickets are enough to move to and fro between stops/ stations of public transport vehicles and one's residence.

Will wine shops and cigarette shops be open?

No. No shops are to open unless a shop falls in essential category. These do not.

Will people be allowed to walk/jog/ cycle in the morning?

No.

Will construction material stores like steel, cement , ready mix open available?

If a construction site is open as per orders, material movement is allowed in and out. Orders may be placed online/ telephonically and deliveries may be made to the location. But no shutters to be open for any material shop for conduct of business over the counter.

Will courier services be available?

Only for essential services.

NGOs conducting relief work for people and animals, can they function?

Not without consent of local disaster management authority. These may approach local disaster management authority and authority may allow them after due verification.

Can textile/ garment factories be allowed to stay open?

No.

Will Maharashtra university MBBS exams continue as scheduled on the 19th April?

Conduct of all the exams shall be decided by concerned department and will be separately notified. This order means that if an exam is being conducted, hall ticket is the document to prove movement of a student and an accompanying adult to be a valid reason during these restrictions.

What qualifies as essential e-commerce?

All goods and services that qualify under the essential services mentioned in the order. For example all items that are needed for health or medical reasons, groceries, food items etc.

Can plumbers/ carpenters/ electricians work? Cleaning, disinfection, pest control? appliances repair technicians?

If it is unavoidable then water and electricity sere ices by private people are also allowed. Similarly cleaning, disinfection. pest control, as well residential or home appliance repairs may be be considered as essential. But it should reasonably be immediately needed. Principle is to discourage unnecessary movements while allowing necessary ones conveniently. It is expected that citizens will demand these services only if necessary today. Restrictions are not there for the sake of restrictions but to ensure safety of citizens as well as these service providers, and their families. If citizens use these allowance in right spirit, fellow citizens may get these services without any hinderance in the times of need. If these considerations are misused, we may have to control or deny it.

Will dental clinics function as essentials?

Yes.

Stationary, book shops, will they be open?

No.

Will travel agencies be open? Travel, visa, passport assistance be open?

Travel Agencies: Not open physically i.e. shutters are not going to be open. However they will continue to operate over internet. As far as visa/ passport assistance is concerned, we have allowed single window systems - like that of CSC-SPV in villages, Setu in collector offices. Visa/ Passport services, that are being run by government office's authorised agencies - to be considered a part of Government offices and thus these can operate on working days.