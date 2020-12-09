Free Press Journal for unfettered right to e-paper PDF

We at The Free Press Journal do not subscribe to any curbs and threats preventing further circulation of the PDF format of the newspaper to benefit other readers.

The manner in which people consume news has been evolving over the years, and these changes have only been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic-induced lockdown, readers were left with little option but to get the daily news of their favourite newspaper through the e-paper only.

The Maharashtra Government had initially prevented vendors from entering housing society complexes to deliver newspapers to readers at their doorstep. Due to curbs on movement, nor were citizens allowed to step out of their homes and pick up their favourite newspaper from the market. Moreover, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several housing societies are still not allowing vendors to deliver newspapers to the doorsteps of readers, and the PDF format of the newspaper is the only alternative source of getting news. The only medium left to readers in such a scenario is to read the paper digitally.

While circulation of print editions has resumed over the past few months, many readers continue to prefer the convenience of reading the PDFs of the e-paper of their choice on their mobile devices.

In a rapidly evolving world, where unprecedented developments are forcing people to adapt to changes constantly to stay safe, it is vital that they stay informed through the news. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that every citizen has unfettered access to an accurate and reliable source of news. They should be able to consume the news in any format that is convenient to them - be it the traditional print edition, the news website or PDFs of the e-paper.

Several media organisations have asked people not to share their e-papers or PDFs on social media, warning that doing so will attract legal action. Forcing people not to adhere to social distancing and stepping out to collect their favourite newspaper from the market is unfair. Moreover, amid the pandemic, people have been severely affected due to the resultant economic crisis.

We at The Free Press Journal have always believed that our first priority is to our readers, to keep them updated with the latest news through our website, e-paper and the PDF format of our newspaper.

We have always maintained that our paper will always be open to sharing with whoever wants to share it. We sincerely appreciate people who also help fellow readers read our newspaper digitally by forwarding or sharing the e-paper’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The advantage of distributing the PDF copy of the newspaper through social media is that more and more readers can access accurate information conveniently.