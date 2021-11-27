Free Press Bulletin: Top 5 news updates of November 27, 2021; watch video

Here are the top 5 news updates of November 27, 2021:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) today named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. This variant of COVID-19 was first reported to WHO from South Africa on Friday. The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant, the WHO informed in a statement. "In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant. The first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on 9 November 2021," the statement said. This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.

The farmers protesting against farm laws have postponed the tractor rally scheduled on November 29, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on today. Addressing a press conference, farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said, "After a meeting, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to postpone the proposed tractor rally to Parliament on November 29." A tractor rally was scheduled on November 29 the Parliament to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things. The first day of the winter session of the Parliament will commence on November 29. Earlier, in the day, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had reiterated that farmers should end their agitation and go home. Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik today claimed that some people are trying to frame him in a false case just like they did with former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The NCP leader said, "While I was on a trip abroad, some people caught two persons in a car, taking pictures. It was found that one of them has been writing against me on his Koo handle. He is usually seen wherever I go to the authorities or submit documents." "We will give his information to Mumbai Police Commissioner and ask for a probe. I have multiple pieces of evidence against many conspirators. People are framing me like they framed Anil Deshmukh. It is not like we are scared, but what is the intention," he said.

Highlighting the need for monitoring all international arrivals in the view of the new Covid variant Omicron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence. PM Modi was briefed about the Covid-19 situation across the world, including the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries. According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office, he highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing of international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

In view of a new contagious variant of COVID-19 being found in South Africa, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar today said that all the passengers coming to the city from that country will be quarantined. The samples of these passengers will also be sent for genome sequencing, she said. Talking to news agency PTI, Pednekar said the decision was taken in view of a huge new wave of COVID-19 in South Africa due to a new variant Omicron, which is highly contagious as compared to the past variants of the coronavirus. "There is an increased risk of coronavirus in foreign countries, so those coming from outside will have to undergo genome tests," she said.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 04:24 PM IST