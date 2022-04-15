Free cervical cancer tests camp to be held at four places in Panvel

The Rotary Club of Panvel Sunrise, Panvel Horizon, Kharghar Midtown and Shubhad The Trust are jointly organizing the Cervical Cancer screening camp for women on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 10.30 am to 5 pm at four places in the Panvel area.

While the market cost of all these tests cost around Rs 2,500, women visiting the camp do not need to pay as it is available free of cost for all women. The organisers have appealed to visit the camp in maximum numbers and get their tests done free of cost.

In the camp, visiting women will undergo lumps and pump smear tests by gynaecologists. The camp time and locations are from 10.30 am to 11.30 am at Ashtavinayak Hospital, Sector 6, Khanda Colony from 12 pm to 1 pm at the Antavidhi Sewa Sanstha in Sukapur, from 1.30 to 2.30 at Sant Rohidas Vikas Mandal operated Senior Citizen Katta, Amrai Garden, next to CKT College, New Panvel and from 3.30 pm to 5 pm at Neel Ashima Society, Sector 2A, in Karanjade. For pre-registration, interested persons can contact Rupesh Yadav (9833104487), Dr. Kiran Kalyankar (8898630831), and Swapnil Gandhi (9833332333), and Dilip Mahadik (8976617404).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:36 AM IST